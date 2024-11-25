New financial headaches facing popular Harrogate Theatre as it prepares to enter its 125th year

Harrogate Theatre is to launch a fundraising drive for its 125th anniversary year as the landscape for accessing funding for the arts becomes increasingly challenging.

Despite years of great success under a hard-working team, the award-winning arts hub now finds itself facing several new financial headaches not of its own making.

Even as children and adults get ready to flock in huge numbers this week to much anticipated family panto, Beauty and the Beast, there is no sense of complacency at Harrogate Theatre.

Writing in his latest column for the Harrogate Advertiser, the much-loved theatre's chief executive David Bown said: "It hasn’t always been a smooth journey for the theatre, with financial and artistic ups and downs across two centuries.

"But I think it’s fair to say that since the pandemic and moving forward, we are in the most challenging times in the history of Harrogate Theatre and the arts in general."

In its long and proud history, Harrogate Theatre has overcome situations which might have sunk other arts institutions.

After rocky times in the early Noughties, the theatre has enjoyed a remarkable period of success over the last 15 years based on good programming and running a tight ship.

But this 'golden era' now faces a range of challenges in an arts world hit by Covid, austerity, energy bills and the cost of living crisis.

Writing in his Harrogate Advertiser coilumn, Mr Bown said: "Public Funding across the arts is being hugely reduced and, in some areas, completely decimated. "Harrogate has always struggled because the funding bodies tend to feel that there are other areas throughout the region that need more assistance than us. "The new North Yorkshire Council (NYC) has reduced the amount of work we can programme at the Royal Hall and Harrogate Convention Centre and may well take all responsibility for it back.

"The Arts Council has withdrawn its funds and NYC are restructuring how their grants are distributed throughout North Yorkshire in line with their new Cultural Strategy. "

Since it was opened on January 13, 1900 when it was known as The Grand Opera House, this beautiful and magnificent building has seen and done it all, providing a platform for the famous and new talent - with the support of a devoted audience.

For Harrogate Theatre’s milestone 125th anniversary next year, a new fundraising drive will be launched, said David Bown.

"2025 will see a fundraising push with the public to keep the theatre going and examine some necessary refurbishment projects, starting with a Gala launch on Wednesday the 15th of January, as we dedicate the evening’s performance of Beauty and The Beast to raising funds for this beautiful building."