New figures reveal rise in numbers of young people in Harrogate claiming unemployment benefits

New figures show the number of young people in Harrogate claiming unemployment-related benefits is rising.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Harrogate Jobcentre’s sustained efforts to help older jobseekers return to work is making progress, when it comes to the other end of the age range it is a different picture.

Official figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show that, while the overall claimant count in Harrogate saw a modest rise of 4% overall last month, there was a 21% increase among 18–24-year-olds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the data for May 2025 also reveals that Harrogate Jobcentre is playing its part in the Government’s highly-publicised campaign to reduce economic inactivity is paying off with claimant numbers for the 50-plus age group in the town falling by 6% over the past year.

Harrogate Jobcentre is playing its part in the Government’s campaign to reduce economic inactivity with claimant numbers for the 50-plus age group in the town falling by 6%. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Michael Dales, Employer & Partnership Manager for North Yorkshire, said: "The latest employment statistics highlight the outstanding work being done by Work Coaches across Harrogate to support people into meaningful employment.

“Jobcentre Plus in Harrogate is providing targeted support to help people aged 50 and over, and those with health conditions, stay connected to employment opportunities.

"Harrogate now has 30 fewer people aged 50 and over now claiming unemployment-related benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This reflects the impact of specialist support helping older jobseekers stay connected to opportunities and return to work.”

The DWP figures reflect the age disparity in the number of Harrogate claimants compared to a year ago with the 18-24-year-olds category showing a rise of 50 compared to 2024.

Michael Dales said that Harrogate Jobcentre remains committed to supporting the hospitality sector tackle staffing shortages.

“With summer approaching, Jobcentres across the region are working closely with employers to meet rising recruitment needs in key sectors,” said Mr Dales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In particular, the retail and hospitality industries are seeing increased demand for staff, and Jobcentres are playing a vital role in connecting local talent with these opportunities.”

But the complex nature of Britain’s jobs market shows up clearly in the new statistics.

While the UK’s employment rate is a healthy 75.1%, up slightly on the previous quarter, in contrast, unemployment is 4.6%, up 0.2% in the same period.