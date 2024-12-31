New festival set to return in Harrogate in 2025 after success of debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major festival is set to return in Harrogate in 2025 after the success of its inaugural event last summer.

The first-ever Starbeck Festival saw a mix of local solo acts and bands performing from on lovely Belmont Field off the High Street.

The whole community came together in the organising - Sarah Kayne and Lucky, the fabulous team at the Living Room, the crew at Susie June's cafe, AMC Windows, the Conservative and Forest clubs, volunteer stewards, design artists and many local businesses that sponsored the event.

As a result of its popularity, Starbeck Festival is to return for a second edition on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Successful Harrogate event - As a result of its popularity last summer, Starbeck Festival is to return in July 2025. (Picture contributed)

Also making a return will be one of the Harrogate music scene’s most experienced figures, DJ Trev, who MC-ed the main stage.

The live performers included Robbie Miller, DJ Rory Hoy, Drop Leg Steppers, Millie Hamton, Olly and Simon, Jamie Bevan plus the Summer Belle Dancers.

The brainchild of Sarah Khanye, the event was voted a major success with hundreds of families filling the field.

As well as live music, Starbeck Festival also boasted stands from local charities and community groups.

The food and drink offer included refreshments provided by award-winning Harrogate Brewing Co.