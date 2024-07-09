New festival in Harrogate hailed a success for highlighting 'awesome' part of town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of people have flocked to a brand new festival held in an “awesome” part of Harrogate.

The inaugural Starbeck Festival saw a mix of local solo acts and bands performing from noon to 4pm on lovely Belmont Field off the High Street.

The whole community came together in the organising - Sarah Kayne and Lucky, the fabulous team at the Living Room, the crew at Susie June's cafe, AMC Windows, the Conservative and Forest clubs, volunteer stewards, design artists and many local businesses that sponsored the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The music side of the event happened with the help of one of the Harrogate music scene’s most experienced figures, DJ Trev, who MC-ed the main stage – the live performers included Robbie Miller, DJ Rory Hoy, Drop Leg Steppers, Millie Hamton, Olly and Simon, Jamie Bevan plus the Summer Belle Dancers.

Among the highlights at the first-ever Starbeck Festival was MFOR, the legendary rock and pop covers band from Harrogate who first made a name for themselves in the 1990s. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

The brainchild of Sarah Khanye, the event was voted a major success with hundreds of families filling the field.

"I wanted to create something where all of Starbeck could have a party and celebrate what an awesome place we live in,” said Sarah.

"The aim was to celebrate the best of Starbeck and all its surroundings, putting the area back on the map and bringing the community together, to show the spark was back in Starbeck."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The hope was to create new connections and enable new friendships to flourish and businesses to shine.”

Beautiful setting - The inaugural Starbeck Festival in Harrogate saw a mix of local solo acts and bands performing from noon to 4pm on Belmont Field off the High Street. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

Among the highlights was MFOR, the legendary rock and pop covers band from Harrogate who first made a name for themselves in the 1990s.

Its ever-evolving line-up is still led by crowd-pleasing singer Paul Kettley but the much-loved band now includes his son Aidan on drums, as well as the expert Nick on guitar and Jonny on bass.

Still active after all these years; they have more than 25 gigs lined up before the end of 2024, MFOR not only bring their trademark energy to rock classics by Queen and Bon Jovi but also elevate pop hits such as The Bangles’ Walk Like an Egyptian, Don Henley’s Boys of Summer and Ah-ha’s Take On Me with their powerful but relaxed 1970s hard rock sensibility without sacrificing the pop.

As well as live music, Starbeck Festival also boasted stands from local charities and community groups.