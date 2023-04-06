New family fun event in Harrogate announced for weekend of coronation of King Charles III

Taking place on May 6-7 at Harrogate’s DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa, Harrogate BID’s event is tailored to attract families and friends to come along, pitch up their picnic blankets and deckchairs, and enjoy the right ‘royal’ affair.

A stage and screen will be the focal point, where residents and visitors alike can watch the run up to the big day, and the coronation ceremony itself.

Entertainment will also be on offer, including the chance to win prizes - as well as music from well-known local DJ Mark Green on the Sunday. It is free to attend, and food and drinks will be available to purchase from the hotel.

Representatives of Harrogate BID and DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa pose with a cut out of ‘King Charles III’.

Matthew Chapman, BID Manager, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa.

"The coronation will be a joyous occasion - it gives people the chance to come together and enjoy some fun, whilst celebrating.

“The hotel is the perfect venue for the event, with plenty of room in the grounds for local residents to watch the official proceedings on a huge screen, with a great atmosphere to boot.”

Andrew Glover, General Manager of the hotel, said: “We look forward to working with Harrogate BID to host families and friends in the region to celebrate this royal occasion.”

There is no need to register, residents can just turn up on May 6-7 from midday.

More details about the event timings on the bank holiday weekend will be announced when the official ceremonial timings in London and across the UK are announced.

The coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

The following day will be marked by lunches and street parties across the nation and a concert at Windsor Castle.

Harrogate BID aims to support, safeguard and improve Harrogate town centre, to make the town the best it can be.