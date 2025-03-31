New extended hours introduced at one of Harrogate's best cafes since 1998
Since it was launched in 1998, Caffe Marconi has built a loyal customer base for its authentic Italian feel and favours at 2 Princes Square in Harrogate.
But the family-run business, sister café to Sasso Restaurant on the same street, was hit by the challenges of Covid and the cost of living.
As part of its revival over the last year, Marconi has brought back its popular handmade pizzas, including a brand new calzone, introduced beef and plant-based burgers and launched a new breakfast menu.
The latest move as part of a series of improvements is extended hours.
Every Friday and Saturday, Marconi’s kitchen will remain open until 9pm, while the caffè will stay open until 10 pm.
After 27 years of trading, the owners are proud that the cafe is able to appeal to a sandwich lover, pizza person, an authentic Italian ice cream fan, a burger fanatic and plant-based foodie.
Caffe Marconi opening hours
Tuesday-Thursday: 9am to 4pm
Friday: 9am to 10pm
Saturday: 9am to 10pm
Sunday: 10am to 4pm
The recent changes at both Caffe Marconi and Sasso Restaurant are a reflection not only of good business practice but, also, this independent’s long commitment to tradition and a passion for the values of Italian food and drink history.
Gabriel Vignarolo, the General Manager of Sasso and Caffè Marconi, said: "Thanks to the incredible support of the community since 1998, Sasso remains dedicated to tradition."
More information: https://www.caffemarconi.co.uk/