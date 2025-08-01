New exhibition to 'light up summer' in Harrogate gallery with emerging expressionist artist

A top independent Harrogate gallery has launched the perfect exhibition for summer.

Petal Paintings is the work of emerging expressionist artist Thomas James Butler.

A collection of recent works on canvas, Butler’s abstract paintings “grow beauty from chaos” with a focus on the natural world.

Presented by Harrogate’s RedHouse Gallery, the colourful and vibrant new exhibition by this North Yorkshire-born artist was launched earlier this week and will be on view for just ten days until Saturday, August 9.

An evocative meditation on nature, magnifying the subtle and sampling the vast, the show at 15 Cheltenham Mount features eight new and vivid canvases reminiscent of petals in stasis, forming fluid and bold compositions.

The collection is complimented by a selection of works from the archive, as well as a glimpse of new action paintings from Butler's recent residency at Minnow and Wolf Flower Farm.

Talking about Petal Paintings, Thomas James Butler said: “Everything we see is made up of shares and colours.

"Whether you’re looking at something under a microscope or looking at the planets through a telescope.

"From the moment we’re born, we see shapes and colours, then as we grow, the shapes and colours starts to form.”

Vivid petal silhouettes are captured in stasis, forming fluid and bold compositions.

The Reoccurring motif of nature’s blooms, evoking a sense of beauty and hope.

Petal Paintings by Thomas James Butler was launched with a live performance by rock band Present Nature, who played their new single Man Knows.