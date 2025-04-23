New event will bring Knaresborough’s medieval history and heritage to life for the first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first details have emerged about a new event set to bring Knaresborough’s medieval history and heritage to life as never before.

Medieval Family Fun Day has been inspired by the town’s mayor, Margy Longhur, who wants to end her mayoral year on a high.

The last few months and more have seen her working with volunteers from Knaresborough Museum Association, who run Knaresborough Heritage Centre and The Chapel of Our Lady of the Crag, to create a memorable day that will also raise funds for both charities.

The end result of that hard work is now being revealed.

KMA volunteers prepare for Medieval Fun Day in Knaresborough - Medieval pilgrim Kathy Allday, Nun Tabbetha (Atyeo), medieval peasant Harriet Ovenden and pilgrim Tim Frankland. (Picture contributed)

On May 10, Medieval Family Fun Day will take place at Knaresborough House where visitors will be able to see displays and objects bringing Knaresborough’s medieval history and heritage to life.

Medieval characters like Nun Tabbetha will write a personally-written indulgence if they confess their transgressions with an amusing suggested array of punishments.

There will be demonstrations of spinning and fun activities and crafts for children.

There will be an amusing bestiary workshop where children can learn about medieval fantastic beasts.

On display will be three fantastic paintings by local artist James McKay, showing what Knaresborough would have looked like in the early 1400s.

Visitors will also be able to listen to talks by Peter Lacey on St Robert; Doctor Chris Maunder on Marian shrines and Neil Muffitt will be telling Chaucer’s Pardoner’s Tale.

There will also be the chance to follow in the steps of Medieval pilgrims by going on a fun guided walk to The Chapel of Our Lady of the Crag with the Mayor’s new Town Guides.

The Chapel of Our Lady of the Crag is an important Marian shrine that attracts pilgrims from all over the world but is in need of constant upkeep.

Knaresborough Heritage Centre is celebrating its first anniversary at the end of this month and the volunteers of KMA are always grateful for any funding that goes towards its £12,000 annual costs..

Tickets to the Medieval Family Fun Day are available in advance from Knaresborough Heritage Centre, 12 High Street, Knaresborough.