New era for protecting Harrogate's precious assets comes a significant step closer
The submission of an application to North Yorkshire Council to designate a neighbourhood area in Harrogate is part of efforts by Harrogate Town Plan Forum to fill the planning void left by the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council in 2023.
One of the final actions by the late Brian Dunsby OBE, the bid to craft a neighbourhood development plan to protect the town’s heritage after local government reorganisation follows the establishment of Harrogate Town Plan Forum in June 2024.
A complex and lengthy process, there are detailed legislative requirements for the application to produce a Neighbourhood Plan which have already seen the volunteer members of Harrogate Town Plan Forum consult with a large number of groups and organisations in the town's public life.
The application is the final and necessary stage of establishing the Forum as a lawful body which can undertake work to produce a new Neighbourhood Plan for Harrogate and seek direct assistance from North Yorkshire Council.
The idea for a Harrogate Town Plan Forum began following a meeting between two of the town’s most influential organisations to discuss their respective visions.
Harrogate Civic Society is committed to celebrating our spa town’s architectural and social history and ensuring Harrogate retains the best of its historic character and embraces the future.
Zero Carbon Harrogate, meanwhile has a vision for Harrogate to become a leading sustainable, carbon neutral place so that residents experience an improved and more equitable quality of life.
Harrogate Civic Society member Paul Hatherley said: "Harrogate has The Pump Room Museum and Mercer Art Gallery but they both struggle with financial support.
"The monetary value of the town’s heritage assets are often placed above historical, social and cultural value.
"They appear safe for now but where is the long term plan and commitment to keep them going as premiere tourism centres?"
A new Harrogate Town Council is also expected to be launched this year.