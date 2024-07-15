New era for Knaresborough charity which dispels myth of being an 'all-male bastion'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Knaresborough Rotary has appointed a new president in a demonstration that the myth of being an all-male bastions is just that.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous president James Moorhouse has handed over the role to Helen Westmancoat.

Helen will be succeeded as president in 2025 by Deborah Wilson who will then be followed in 2026 by Stephanie Blevins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotary International, which was first launched in 1905, did not admit women into its membership for the first 84 years of its existence.

Presidential handover at Knaresborough Rotary - Deborah Wilson, Helen Westmancoat, James Moorhouse and Stephanie Blevins. (Picture contributed)

In 1989, Rotary changed its legislation and women today represent approximately 22% of its membership in Great Britain and Ireland.

The move by Knaresborough Rotary reemphasises that the days are gone.

Currently, the world-wide President of Rotary International 2024-25 is Stephanie Urchick of the Rotary Club of McMurray, Pennsylvania, USA, the second woman to hold that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to 2025, incoming Knaresborough Rotary President Stephanie Blevins has chosen ‘The Magic of Rotary’ as her theme for the year after she saw the practical work of Rotary on display when she was helping install water filters in the Dominican Republic.

At one point she noticed two boys were watching as dirty water entered the filter, then ran out clean at the other end.

“One of the boys grabbed my sleeve and said, ‘Show me the magic again,’” she said.

“Obviously, the water filter wasn’t magic.

"We worked hard to transport those filters, install them, and work with community leaders in the area to maintain them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But those boys knew that easy access to clean water would change their lives.

"Knowing that I played a small part in that certainly changed my life.”

Rotary is a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million people.

For more than 110 years, Rotary members have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotarians provide humanitarian service and help build goodwill and peace in the world.

Knaresborough Rotary meets weekly for friendship and service to the community on Mondays at 6pm for 6.30pm at Harrogate Golf Club on Forest Lane Head in Harrogate.

To find out more about Rotary membership contact [email protected]