New era for Kids at Heart children's day nursery group as long-serving owner retires

A group of nurseries which has its flagship site in Nidderdale is in new hands following the retirement of its owner.

Children’s day nursery group Kids at Heart, which also has settings in Harrogate and Knaresborough, has been run by Julie Shaw since 1994.

Now, she has decided to sell to allow her to retire after more than 30 years in the sector and spend more time with her family and grandchildren.

The group has been purchased by Hamzah Arshad, who also owns Mulberry Roots in Lancashire.

Kids at Heart's flagship nursery site in Nidderdale

Julie said: “It has been an immense privilege to have shared the learning and development of so many wonderful children and to have worked together supportively with such brilliant families and staff teams for so long.

“However, the time has come to hand over the reins so that I can spend more time with my family and grandchildren.

“I believe that Hamzah’s values and ethos reflect my own, and it reassures me that children, parents and staff will be well supported under his leadership.

“He is committed to maintaining the high standards of care, education and professionalism that Kids at Heart is known for. I wish them all the very best.”

Together across its three sites, Kids at Heart has the capacity for up to 137 children. All three sites are rated “Good” by Ofsted and have experienced management teams in situ.

Hamzah said: “Expanding my portfolio with the acquisition of the Kids at Heart group is an exciting step forward.

“The settings are highly respected, with strong teams and a long-standing reputation for excellence.

“I am committed to ensuring continuity for families while also exploring opportunities to further enhance the learning environments and experiences offered across the three settings.”

Vicky Lowe, a specialist business property adviser at Christie and Co who helped with the sales process, said: “I’m pleased to have introduced the buyer for the desired sale, which allowed Julie to take a very well-deserved retirement.

“I wish Julie and Hamzah all the best in their future endeavours and thank them for their hard work and continued dedication to the process.”

Kids at Heart was sold for an undisclosed price.