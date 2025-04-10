New electric minibus hailed as a 'major step' forward for Harrogate disability charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate charity dedicated to make it easier for people with disabilities to access the countryside says its brand new eco-friendly electric minibus is set to make a major difference.

Open Country says the new vehicle, funded by the Postcode Neighbourhood Lottery and North Yorkshire Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, will “significantly improve the travel experience for our members”.

Called Albus, the minibus has been designed with full accessibility in mind, with movable seating for wheelchair users and a rear lift for easy boarding.

The charity’s Chief Officer David Shaftoe said: “As a charity that champions both the countryside and conservation, we’re committed to reducing our environmental impact.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon joins trustees, volunteers and members of Open Country at the launch of the charity’s new electric minibus. (Picture contributed)

"This new electric minibus is a cleaner and more sustainable option compared to traditional diesel buses, and will significantly improve the travel experience for our members.”

To celebrate the occasion, a special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Conyngham Hall riverside in Knaresborough, with the support of Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon and key partners including John Ward-Campbell, Climate Change Business Partner for North Yorkshire Council.

Mr Gordon joined Open Country’s members, volunteers and trustees and took the opportunity to speak with members and learn more about the charity, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Richard Firth, Chair of Trustees, said: “This is our first electric minibus, and it's a major step for us as we embrace the future of sustainable transport - an achievement that’s especially meaningful as we celebrate our 35th anniversary.”

In addition to the minibus launch, Tom Gordon is fundraising for both Open Country and Harrogate Hospital Community Charity by participating in the forthcoming Paris and London Marathons.

To support the Harrogate MP’s marathon efforts, visit Tom Gordon’s JustGiving page at: https://edge.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tom-gordon-2.

Open Country is a registered charity 1107331 based in Harrogate with hubs in Wakefield and Teesside.

It supports more than 500 people with disabilities each year and aims to create inclusive outdoor experiences for all.

At the heart of the charity’s activities are fully accessible mini-buses which transport their members on daily adventures and outings.

For more information on Open Country’s work, visit: https://www.opencountry.org.uk/