New drop-in sessions at Nidderdale Library will help residents to make the most of online services

Nidd Plus have launched a drop-in session which aims to connect people in rural areas with new technology and provides additional support navigating online services.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:07 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:07 GMT

With daily lives moving online more than ever, people of a certain age have faced struggles adapting to new technology which has become a necessary part of daily life.

Nidd Plus recently found some people still struggle to get online and are unsure what to do once they are connected.

Nidd Plus Community Hub and a team of Digital Champion volunteers are there to help tackle these barriers with the new drop-in session that will take place at the Pateley Bridge Library.

Nidd Plus team up with Digital Champions to support the use of new technology in rural areas.
With the cost-of-living crisis overhead, people may need help to access welfare benefits, apply for a grant, find a foodbank, use price comparison sites or to search for a job.

For those without mobility living in rural areas online services can substantially improve quality of life.

Helen Flynn, Executive Director at Nidd Plus said: “It is easy to overlook dependency and how technology has seamlessly integrated into our daily lives.

“Some people in the dale still live without broadband.

Nidd Plus tackle digital exclusion by providing support to Nidderdale's elderly residents
“When a person gets online and makes the most of doing so, their life can be transformed in such positive ways.

“They might shop, learn, listen to an audio book or be entertained.

“We have a ‘try before you buy’ service, where people can loan a tablet, or try to use Alexa, which would be perfect for anyone struggling with mobility.

“There’s also a new NHS app we believe will soon become enormously useful.”

Since starting the Digital Champion service in November 2021, Nidderdale Plus has expanded across Nidderdale, now running the popular "Coffee, Click and Connect" sessions in Pateley Bridge, Dacre Banks, Darley, Kirkby Malzeard and Blubberhouses.

In addition, a new drop-in session starts in Markington Village Hall on April 5.

The drop-in sessions aim to tackle digital exclusion by supporting people to improve their skills, as well as providing technology on loan to those who do not have their own devices.

People can come ‘have a go’ if they have not used a computer or device before.

Alternatively, they can bring their own device and learn more about how to use it.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 01423 714953.

