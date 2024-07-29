New development in police investigation into violent Harrogate incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weekend saw a continued police presence in the area of last week’s violent incident at Nidd Viaduct in Harrogate.

Since a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with laceration wounds following an incident at Nidd Viaduct, Harrogate on Wednesday, July 24, Harrogate police have been carrying out extensive enquiries as part of their investigations.

The ambulance service had alerted police to the incident at 4.43pm last Wednesday.

Officers quickly arrived on scene at the Nidd Viaduct and found a 17-year-old boy with lacerations.

The weekend saw a continued police presence in the Bilton area of Harrogate with officers on hand to support residents. (Picture contributed)

Since then, North Yorkshire Police have made four arrests in connection with the incident in Bilton – four boys, two aged 17 and one aged 15.

At the weekend. police issued an updated statement saying all four youths arrested had been released on bail.

There continues to be a police presence in the area and in the wider community, with officers on hand to support residents.

Anyone with information about the violent incident is asked to contact the police on 101 and select option 1, quoting reference NYP24-07-2024-0352.

The police are also highlighting ways people can share information about this incident or others anonymously.

The public can pass on information anonymously by phoning the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555

There is also a dedicated service provided by Crimestoppers for 11 to 18-year-olds called Fearless: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/fearless.

Their website tells youngsters how to share information without giving your name and explains more about what happens when you do. It also has a section for parents and professionals who work with children and young people.

Please provide reference number NYP-24-07-2024-0352 when using either service if your information is about this incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Carol Kirk from North Yorkshire Police said: “There is no room for this level of violence in North Yorkshire and a full investigation is now underway.

“I would urge anyone who has any information to contact us immediately.

“The victim is receiving treatment in hospital but thankfully hasn’t suffered any serious injuries.

“Harrogate is a close community and understandably an incident like this will bring great concern to the public.