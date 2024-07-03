New date revealed for popular Harrogate beer festival at family-run brewery for next event
The second annual Suds with Buds event at Roosters Brewing Co saw all 700 tickets sold as the family-owned independent business on Hornbeam Park hosted just shy of 100
different beers from across the UK – plus Spain and Austria.
Among the big hits were Fyne Ales from Argyllshire, Scotland and Burnt Mill from Suffolk.
Speaking afterwards, Tom Fozard, Commercial Director of Rooster’s Brewing Co, said: "What a day.
"A big thank you to everyone who joined us for another sold-out Suds with Buds on Saturday.
"We’re a small team and putting on the event is quite an undertaking but it’s 100% a labour of love.
"It’s incredibly rewarding to see so many people having a great time.
"Brewers, street food traders, musicians and customers alike all combined to make it a memorable day."
As well as street food including The Spicy Biker, Kellwelle, Scream For Pizza and Wagyu Lookin’ At, Roosters beet festival also boasted live music from Biz Denton, Drop Leg Steppers, Trainer Trouble, Oliver Pinder, Hyde Family Jam and Flat Cap Brass.
But, following a wet Saturday afternoon, the date of next year’s Suds with Buds event is moving from its end of June slot to Saturday, July 5, 2025.
In further exciting news, Roosters Taproom is to host a gig starring Kyle Falconer of The View plus Micky P Kerr on September 7.