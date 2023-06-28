News you can trust since 1836
New data exposes Harrogate as one of least 5G connected towns in Yorkshire’ as big analog switch-off by BT looms

With only 18 months to go until the ‘big switch off’ for physical phone calls, new data reveals Harrogate is still one of the least 5G connected towns in Yorkshire.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 13:56 BST

Following the switch off the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) by BT Openreach in 2025, the days of landlines and analog technology will start to seem like history.

At that point, businesses will be compelled to view 5G solutions as a vital lifeline when wired connections are extinct.

As this key date comes into view, Lancashire’s cloud-based business phone system, CircleLoop, has released a snapshot analysis of Britain’s current 5G availability.

New data reveals Harrogate is still one of the least 5G connected towns in Yorkshire. (Courtesy of Lancashire’s cloud-based business phone system, CircleLoop).New data reveals Harrogate is still one of the least 5G connected towns in Yorkshire. (Courtesy of Lancashire’s cloud-based business phone system, CircleLoop).
New data reveals Harrogate is still one of the least 5G connected towns in Yorkshire. (Courtesy of Lancashire’s cloud-based business phone system, CircleLoop).
Circleloop’s ‘Business Connectivity Score’ was calculated using network data from 119 major towns and cities across England, Scotland, and Wales

The analysis ranks major towns and cities with a ‘Business Connectivity Score’ based on their 5G availability from the UK's four major phone networks: EE, Three, Vodafone, and O2.

Despite the Government’s pledge to ensure every home and business in the UK has gigabit-capable broadband by 2025, later reduced to pledge 85% of premises, the analysis finds that the UK still has a long way to go following the switch off.

Only 51% of major UK towns and cities have full 5G coverage, showing 5G rollout progress is still naggingly slow.

The score for Yorkshire is an encouraging 86 out of 100 with the top towns for 5G connectivity being Bradford, Doncaster, Huddersfield, Hull, Leeds, Sheffield and York.

Perhaps, worryingly for businesses in Harrogate, the least 5G connected towns in Yorkshire are Cleveland, Halifax, Wakefield – and Harrogate.

The Best Regions for 5G in Britain

Greater London - Business Connectivity Score: 96 out of 100

Yorkshire - Business Connectivity Score: 86 out of 100

East Midlands - Business Connectivity Score: 85 out of 100

BT's "Big Switch Off" affects businesses using copper-wired connections like PSTN for landlines, fax machines, and payment terminals.

While 5G won't replace existing networks, it provides faster and more reliable connections as an additional or alternative layer.

Cloud-based phone systems and internet tools using VoIP are the best alternatives.

For more information, visit:

https://www.circleloop.com/businessconnectivity

https://www.circleloop.com/

