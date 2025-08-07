New controversy over pay for Yorkshire Water's chief executive confirms Harrogate MP's warnings

Harrogate’s MP has been flagging up “disgraceful” payments to the boss of utility giant Yorkshire Water bosses since before he was even elected and this week the issue finally made national headlines.

The press jumped on the issue of cash rewards for a company which has overseen a situation where sewage spills have contributed to a situation in which no single river in Yorkshire is considered to be in good overall health.

But, as early as July 2024, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon called for Yorkshire Water boss to hand back her bonus over sewage dumping.

The water company, which announced a hosepipe ban for millions of users last month, was one of six firms banned from paying "unfair" bonuses to their executives this year.

The new furore flared up after a report by The Guardian revealed that Yorkshire Water's chief executive Nicola Shaw had received £1.3 million in previously undisclosed extra pay since 2023 from Yorkshire Water's parent, Kelda Holdings.

In response, a group of Yorkshire Labour MPs, including Rother Valley's Jake Richards and Bradford West MP Naz Shah, have written in strong terms to the chair of the water company to demand answers over the payments.

To Harrogate’s Lib Dem MP, the latest developments only confirm what he has been saying for more than two years.

"It's a disgrace that Yorkshire Water's boss has been awarded such an eye-watering sum and an even bigger disgrace that they were dragged kicking and screaming to disclose it,” said Tom Gordon.

"Bill payers across Yorkshire don't want miracles, they just want a water company that can deliver the basics and provide them with a decent service.

"This is yet another kick in the teeth for customers.”

Yorkshire Water has defended the £1.3m payments given to its chief executive by the firm's parent company, Kelda Holdings, which is registered in Jersey.

It said the payments were made in addition to her £660,000 Yorkshire Water salary and were for work including "investor engagement, financial oversight, and management of the Kelda Group".

The fee, the firm added, was paid by shareholders, not bill-payers.