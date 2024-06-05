New community hub launched in heart of Starbeck thanks to Harrogate Neighbours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A caring not-for-profit group which provides a fresh daily meal for hundreds of elderly people in Harrogate has launched a new community “hub”.

Harrogate Neighbours opened the dedicated high street community ‘hub’ on the High Street in Starbeck as a safe space which welcomes people of all ages and abilities.

Formerly a retail unit, the impressive new facility will provide workshops and talks to support wellbeing.

It also boasts a ‘fair price’ café, selling hot drinks and sweet snacks.

Talking about the expansion, CEO of Harrogate Nieghbours, Sue Cawthray said, “Having supported the local community for over 50 years, we are delighted to be in a position to have a presence right on the high street.

“Over the years, people have come to us with nowhere else to go and we have gladly signposted them to the right services whether at Harrogate Neighbours or elsewhere."

Harrogate Neighbours believes providing a fresh daily meal for the elderly also prevents social isolation, enabling people to stay in their own homes longer.

The site, which Harrogate Neighbours has taken out a multi-year lease on, has been refurbished and is now open to the public.

Within the HUB will be a community notice board to encourage members of the public, from youngsters to older people, to share their news and showcase projects.

Alongside this, professionals will also be able to hire out work spaces with access to wi fi and co-work from the HUB.

Sue Cawthray said, “Having the HUB where people of all ages and genders can visit to find the help and support they may need, now or in the future, feels like the natural next step for Harrogate Neighbours.”

“We hope in time we will be able to offer employment opportunities, as well as volunteering options for those people who are able to donate their time.”

In addition to hot meals, the charity also operates two sites; Heath Lodge Community haven, a residential care home and The Cuttings, an extra care housing scheme.