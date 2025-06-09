New' Cocaine Anonymous' group is set up in Harrogate to share experiences on common problem

A new Cocaine Anonymous group has been launched in Harrogate with free sessions aimed at supporting people seeking to recover from drug addiction.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1982 by an anonymous member who worked in the film industry, the success of the USA group led to the launch of the first British CA ten years later in London.

The first sessions in the UK took place at a Methodist church on Hinde Street, which was was chosen as it had been a traditional venue for AA meetings for several years.

The Harrogate sessions, which are part of Cocaine Anonymous CAUK, have recently been launched at 7pm on Fridays on Queen Parade.

Cocaine Anonymous is built on the ethos of being a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other so that they may solve their common problem.

It does not engage in any controversy and it neither endorses nor oppose any causes.

The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop using cocaine and all other mind-altering substances.

There are no dues or fees for membership as CA is fully self-supporting through contributions.

Like Alcoholics Anonymous, Cocaine Anonymous advocates a 12-step programme to recovery.

The Harrogate Cocaine Anonymous group takes a positive stance with the tagline “there is a solution – we’re here and we’re free”.

Anyone who thinks they need help with a drug or alcohol problem should email [email protected] or call 0800 612 0225.

For more information, visit: https://meetings.cocaineanonymous.org.uk/meetings/cocaine-anonymous-49/