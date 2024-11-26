New classroom opens at Harrogate village school to provide a 'fabulous and nurturing space for pupils'

A new classroom has been opened at a Harrogate village school to give children the “very best start to their school lives”.

Located six miles from Harrogate, North Rigton CE Primary School unveiled the newly-refurbished Early Years classroom by inviting parents of Apples class to see Jane Goodwin, CEO of Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust, officially open the brand-new classroom.

The new classroom provides a fabulous and nurturing space for the children to enjoy their lessons with a mixture of indoor and outdoor activities, whilst under the watchful eye of Miss Burrow, their class teacher.

Miss Burrow said: “I am so excited about the new Apples classroom.

Boost for children's education - North Rigton CE Primary School newly-refurbished Early Years classroom. (Picture contributed)

"Our new classroom is calm, bright and is ready for us to explore.

"Our classroom and outdoor area will be accessible for the children at the same time to encourage free flow play.

"It is a fresh, new canvas that will support and allow us to explore, develop and learn."

The decision to give the classroom a complete makeover came when the space was having patio doors installed.

CEO Jane Goodwin: “My thanks to the team of people who brought about the transformation of the indoor space for our reception children in Apples class.

"What a lovely environment it now is with a wealth of learning resources to give the children the very best start to the school lives.”

Along with the new doors and window, the Reception children’s classroom also has newly painted walls, new flooring, and new resources.

It’s all in line with North Rigton CE Primary adoption of the Reggio Emilia approach, an educational philosophy and pedagogy focused on preschool and primary education.

The next major project for the school will be the outdoor playground space.

Working with the dedicated team at Playscheme, who specialise in crafting, installing, and maintaining outdoor play equipment we have been working on an outdoor playground design to delight the children by installing outdoor play equipment for KS1 and KS2 children, along with an outdoor nurture space, and a quiet seating area.

The first part of the design is likely to be installed early in 2025.