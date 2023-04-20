New Claire Baxter Gallery to open in Knaresborough at the end of April

Claire, who grew up in Knaresborough and was a pupil at St John Fisher High School in Harrogate, is absolutely delighted at the prospect of expanding her well-established business into her home town.

Claire opened her first gallery, which has now become a major attraction for both residents and tourists alike, on Pateley Bridge High Street in 2019.

As with Pateley Bridge, the new Knaresborough gallery will stock a wide selection of Claire’s work including originals, limited edition prints and greetings cards depicting North Yorkshire town and landscapes blended with a twist of her special brand of humour.“I want every picture to tell a story,” she explained. “The characters are all anonymous yet everyone recognises them and the story they convey is always open to interpretation.” She maintains that her paintings are “created for those people who appreciate honesty, fun and can laugh at themselves.”“Ever since I began my career as a professional artist, it was always my ambition to establish a gallery in Knaresborough so when this opportunity arose I simply jumped at it,” she said.

Claire Baxter and her painting, '3 Fat Rascals'

“Castlegate, in the centre of the oldest part of town, is a street full of character and atmosphere, with lots of independent shops and traders and a real sense of community. I am so looking forward to being a part of the local scene.”The Knaresborough gallery will also feature work from her popular quirky series “The Wonderful World of George and Daphne” as well work from other local artists.Claire was chosen as the official artist for the Tour de Yorkshire 2020 which was cancelled due to Covid and was also a finalist for the Award “Most Popular Published Artist 2022’.

She lives in Harrogate with her husband and two children.

