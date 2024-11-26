New Christmas trail is to be launched in Knaresborough at 19 venues across town after community effort

A brand new Christmas trail with a difference is to be launched in Knaresborough this weekend.

A celebration of community, creativity and mice, the Knaresborough Chrismouse Trail is a truly community endeavour.

In collaboration with the Knaresborough Business Collective, this festive charity project has brought together artists and makers from Knaresborough and beyond to create unique mice for the trail.

From Sunday, December 1 to Tuesday, December 31, the public will be invited to find unique handmade mice by artists and makers in 19 venues across Knaresborough.

The aim is to enjoy the ‘Chrismouse’ magic as you wander the town's historic streets around the central Market Place and visit Knaresborough's wonderful local shops, galleries and cafes.

Organisers are not asking people to wander blindly, however.

A Chrismouse trail map Illustrated by Emma Edgar will be able priced £3 from The Lavender Tea Rooms in Ye Olde Chemist Shoppe on the Market Place.

Profits from sales of the map will go to two local charities – the Harrogate and Knaresborough Toy Library and Lucie's Animal Rescue.

Organisers are also advising everyone not to forget to visit the Christmas Tree Festival at St John's Church in Knaresborough which runs from Monday, December 2 to Sunday, December 22.

To complete your festive experience, there is also the 2024 Knaresborough Christmas Market.

Taking place on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 from 10am to 5pm, the market will feature festive events, independent shops and eateries throughout the town.

For more information, visit: https://knaresboroughchristmasmarket.co.uk/