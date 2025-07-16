New chief is 'thrilled' to be appointed for Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate

Harrogate and Knaresborough sight loss and disability charity Henshaws has announced the appointment of a new Director for its Specialist College.

Paul Donkersloot is a familiar and trusted presence at Henshaws Specialist College, having initially joined as Consultant College Director in January.

Throughout his career, he has led a range of specialist settings across England and Wales, supporting young people with Speech, Language and Communication Needs, Autism, Social Emotional and Mental Health challenges, Physical Disabilities, Profound and Multiple Learning Difficulties, and associated sensory needs.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on the role of College Director,” said Paul.

"Having already seen the College’s immense potential, I am excited to use my wealth of experience in the specialist education sector to take it to the next level.

“I am very much looking forward to meeting parents and carers at Henshaws in the coming months and will also be attending this year’s Graduation event.”

Henshaws Specialist College, which is located on Bogs Lane, in Harrogate, offers day and residential places for young adults from across England aged 16 to 25 with special educational needs and disabilities.

Every student has a personalised curriculum and can be involved in bespoke programmes that incorporate a number of different activities, ranging from living skills and work experience, to art, music, sensory exploration and Forest School.

In addition, the College provides a 52-week respite service and a post education Partnerships Programme.

Henshaws’ Chief Executive, Sally Daniels, said: “Over the last six months Paul’s calm and thoughtful approach, combined with a deep understanding of complex needs and a strong track record of inclusive leadership, has brought valuable consistency to our work with students, families and staff.

“At the heart of all his work is a strong belief in inclusion, and a drive to ensure that every young person is supported to achieve their potential.

Paul Donkersloo has previously successfully supported the turnaround of large schools and the launch of new specialist provision.

He was the founding CEO of Norfolk’s first mixed economy Multi Academy Trust and has played a key role on national and regional committees influencing SEND policy.