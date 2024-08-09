New chef takes over reins in top Harrogate area hotel after restaurant relaunch and major investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the Harrogate area’s most opulent hotels has relaunched its restaurant with a new chef, a new kitchen and a refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel’s Restaurant is based at Swinton Park Hotel in a Grade II* castle on the Swinton Estate near Ripon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its stylish redesign comes complete with a £500,000 investment state-of-the-art technology to deliver a significant reduction in energy use.

Leading the team will be new chef Struan Macintyre who has built up an excellent reputation working at some of the top hotels around North Yorkshire, including Aldwark Manor, Grantley Hall, the Principal and Hotel du Vin in York, as well as setting up the award-winning Alexander’s Grand Café and Bar in Skipton.

Relaunch after major investment New chef Struan Macintyre at Samuel’s Restaurant at the opulent Swinton Park Hotel in North Yorkshire. (Picture contributed)

Swinton Park Hotel ‘s general manager, Paul Hunter, said the relaunch was an exciting moment for the luxury castle hotel set in 200 acres of landscaped parkland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled to have Struan leading a new era for Samuel’s here at Swinton Park, “ said Mr Hunter.

"We are looking forward to how he takes forward our estate-to-plate ethos of bringing the freshest, estate-grown and reared produce to the discerning classic British and European dining audience here.”

Samuel’s Restaurant will serve traditional British ‘brasserie’ food with a contemporary twist, built around a core of seasonal ingredients from the kitchen garden and wider estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An impressive wine cellar provides the complement to any dish, from Swinton Estate Pork Wellington to East Coast Cod Loin; a sommelier is on hand to advise on appropriate pairings of food and wine.

The restaurant is also known for its incredible Sunday lunch – perfect for family get-togethers over hearty local fare – and as one of Yorkshire’s top spots for afternoon tea overlooking the parkland at Swinton Park Hotel.

Owned by the Cunliffe-Lister family since the 1880s, and the ancestral seat of the Earl of Swinton, guests at the hotel enjoy a fabulous, yet informal stately home experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The estate also boasts Swinton Cookery School, Swinton Bivouac glamping site and café, and Swinton Country Club.

Swinton Park Hotel is warmed throughout by its own eco-friendly biomass boiler.

For more information, visit: https://www.swintonestate.com/dining/