New chef for Harrogate village's historic 19th century inn hailed as 'dream team' moment

The owners of a Harrogate village pub-restaurant say they are delighted to welcome the return of one of Yorkshire’s most talented chefs.

Alex Bond and Stephen Lennox, who have transformed the historic Wild Swan into one of the most successful inns in North Yorkshire, have welcomed back chef Paul Murphy after a year’s absence.

Stephen said: “This is tremendous news. Paul’s return means that the dream team of Paul and our loyal and popular resident chef Frazer Ross is reunited.

"This brilliant appointment ushers in an exciting new era for the Wild Swan.”

Completing the dream team - The Wild Swan at Minskip, a historic 19th century inn near Harrogate and Boroughbridge. (Picture contributed)

Paul, who leaves the Aldwark Arms at Easingwold, renews an award-winning partnership with the pub at Minskip, located nine miles from Harrogate.

“I am absolutely delighted to be back,” said Paul, whose previous experience includes building up the acclaimed Timble Inn near Otley into five-star hotel and working with legendary chef Frances Atkins at the Michelin-starred Yorke Arms near Pateley Bridge.

"I was made to feel very much at home by the friendly Minskip community when I was last here.

"I will never forget the welcome I received. That is one of the prime reasons why I have returned.”

Returning to popular 19th century Harrogate village pub restaurant - Talented chef Paul Murphy, left, is welcomed back by the co-owner of The Wild Swan in Minskip, Stephen Lennox. (Picture contributed)

Co-owner Alex Bond said talented chef Paul Murphy’s return would complete what is a fantastic team.

"When Paul first arrived with us in 2022, he took the Wild Swan to a completely new level,” said Mr Bond.

"This was crucial in establishing our excellent reputation, which we have maintained while he has been away, mainly thanks to Frazer Ross’s loyalty and commitment.”

The Wild Swan, which recently created a brand-new drinking area at the front of the inn to complement intimate outdoor drinking and dining garden at the back, has always strived to be a community asset for Minskip.

Co-owner Stephen Lennox said: “We are proud that the Wild Swan is the beating heart of Minskip.

"We are fully committed to helping the community, supporting both the Church and the Village Hall.”