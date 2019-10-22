New charity shop volunteers appeal

Knaresborough’s newest charity shop is appealing for volunteers to help with the smooth running of the store.

The Yorkshire Cancer Research shop is expected to open on Market Place before Christmas, and the charity is appealing for volunteers to donate their time to help make it a success.

Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “We’re lucky to have a huge amount of support from local people and we’re excited to become part of such a strong and supportive community.”

Call Tony on 01423 877233 if you would like to volunteer.