New charges 'threat' to future of historic Knaresborough Market prompts warning by Harrogate MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough Tom Gordon has joined calls from businesses and residents in an effort to counter a new “threat” to Knaresborough market.

North Yorkshire Council has unveiled proposals to make traders and Knaresborough market fund and erect their own stalls, which may come into effect as early as November this year.

But local traders are concerned that the changes will reduce the amount of stalls at the market and slowly kill off the historic market as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knaresborough Market has been running for hundreds of years.

Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon, has joined calls from local businesses and residents in an effort to avert the “threat” to Knaresborough market. (Picture contributed)

The town council were in talks to take over its running in late 2023 but the latest plans have appeared to come out of the blue.

As part of his ‘Summer Tour’ of the constituency, Tom Gordon MP visited the market to talk to constituents earlier this week for discussions with market stallholders about the situation, many of whom expressed concern over the plans.

There is particular concern that making stallholders construct their own stalls would prevent elderly or disabled people from continuing to operate at the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans might potentially violate discrimination laws as a result.

A petition against the plans has now been signed by more than 600 people.

Tom Gordon said: “The administration of the market should be handed over to the Knaresborough Town Council, as has already been talked about.

"We were promised devolution.

"North Yorkshire Council is dragging its feet to the detriment of local people and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spoke to many residents and traders at the Market today, and time and again they told me how special and important it is to them.

“Knaresborough Town Council exists for exactly this purpose.

"We must keep Knaresborough Market properly funded.

"It brings so much life to the town.

"Potentially defunding it would affect the town, and the more elderly and disabled stall holders, who might not be able to set up their own stalls.

“North Yorkshire Council is based many miles away in Northallerton, and clearly does not understand Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council are meant to be supportive of our communities, not just save money.

“This plan must be dropped.

"Knaresborough Market’s future should not be decided by Northallerton."

Mr Gordon said he would be meeting with the CEO of North Yorkshire Council next week and Knaresborough Market would be top of his agenda.

The new MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough is also looking forward to more dates in his ‘Summer Tour’.

Included today, Friday are:

Friday 23rd August 10am-10:30am Scotton Village Hall.

Friday 23rd August 11am-11:30am Farnham Village Green.

Friday 23rd August 12pm-12:30pm Ferrensby Village Green.

Friday 23rd August 1pm-1:30pm Arkendale Community Hall.

Friday 23rd August 2pm-2:30pm Flaxby Village Green.

Friday 23rd August 3pm-3:30pm Goldsborough Bay Horse Inn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gordon is also calling for more support for third sector voluntary organisations.

He has visited Harrogate and District Community Action (HADCA) this week to talk about the opportunities available for volunteering in the constituency and the work they do to improve and work with the community.

Before being elected in July’s General Election, Tom had worked in a number of charity roles, including for JDRF - The Type 1 diabetes charity, and the Carers Trust.

Mr Gordon said: “The work that HADCA do is absolutely essential. I know how much charities rely on volunteers.”