New CEO for Harrogate-based counselling service 'determined to tackle mental health crisis'

An acclaimed counselling centre in Harrogate offering hope to children and adults suffering from emotional distress has revealed its new CEO.

Nick Garrett is taking the place of Emily Fullarton, the charity’s Executive Director, who stepped down this month after a decade at the helm of Wellspring.

Emily Fullarton said: “I am absolutely delighted to be leaving Wellspring in the very safe and capable hands of Nick, backed up by a hard-working, committed and enthusiastic team.

“There is no doubt that the global pandemic, followed by a severe cost-of-living crisis, has had a detrimental effect on the mental health of both children and adults across all sections of society.

"As a result, the demand for our services in the Harrogate area is growing fast.

"I know Nick will take the challenges this presents in his stride.”

Wellspring was founded in 2003 and is based in Starbeck, providing affordable short and long-term private counselling for the Harrogate and district community.

Nick Garrett stepped in as interim Chief Executive Officer when Emily was on maternity leave last year.

“I care passionately about Wellspring's clients, those we see and those we are yet to see,” said Nick, who lives in Knaresborough and is a Pioneer Pastor at Gracious Street Methodist Church in the town.

"It's an absolute honour to lead such a caring and inspirational organisation.

“My mission is to build up and develop our support for children and young people across the Harrogate District.

"Figures show 75% of mental illness starts in childhood, so I want Wellspring to take the lead in developing services that tackle this appalling crisis.”

Educated at Ripon Grammar School and the University of Wales, Nick Garrett has enjoyed a varied and successful career, working in financial services, manufacturing, in local government at Leeds City Council and North Yorkshire County Council, where he specialised in technology and transformation before a career in consultancy.

John Wood, chairman of Wellspring’s Trustees, said: “The Trustees value Nick's knowledge and expertise.

"We had no hesitation in appointing him to the role permanently.”

More information on Wellspring via 01423 881881 or visit: www.wellspringtherapy.co.uk