New CBD treatments and natural remedies store is launched in Harrogate
Located between Timpson and Harrogate Theatre at 2 Garrick Buildings on Oxford Street, Hemp Well specialises in CBD treatments, natural remedies and herbal supplements.
Customers have been popping inside and scanning its 'menu' board with treatments for “sore joints and muscles”.
Subtitled The CBD Store, the new shop prides itself on being "one of the leading CBD manufacturers and retailers in the UK."
The Hemp Well website says: "From our laboratories in York Science Park we manufacture over 100 award-winning CBD products including CBD oil, CBD pain cream, CBD gummies, CBD capsules, CBD Patches and CBD Cosmetics.
"We have won multiple awards including Best Cream for Pain in UK by the Evening Standard and Best CBD Manufacturer and Retailer UK."
The shop occupies the vacant retail unit left by Bakeri Baltzersen's which closed in February.