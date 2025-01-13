New calls to improve River Nidd water quality after Harrogate MP meets with Environment Agency
During the site visit, representatives from the Environment Agency took Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon through the jobs they do, and explained more about how the sewer system in Harrogate and Knaresborough works.
Alongside Councillor Hannah Gostlow, Mr Gordon has been supporting Nidd Action Group’s campaign to get the Nidd cleaned up after a recent history of sewage problems in the river.
The Lib Dem MP has been highlighting what he said were the “repeated failures” of Yorkshire Water while paying out a large bonus to their CEO and increasing bills to customers.
“I’m very pleased to have had this meeting,” said Mr Gordon.
"It’s been really helpful to understand more about what the Environment Agency do, discuss the current challenges and consider those that are coming.
"I’m so glad to be working alongside like-minded people, and want to thank the Nidd Action Group, Councillor Gostlow, Andrew Jones and others for their hard work to get bathing water status at the Lido last year.
"We need action from the Government to fix the sewage crisis and make sure that the water companies are held to account for their repeated failures.
“There is no reason why the water at Knaresborough Lido shouldn’t be clean."
Yorkshire Water says it “cares deeply about river health” and that it plans to invest £7.8 billion to improve water quality.