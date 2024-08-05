New cafe opens in Harrogate's most historic and beautiful shopping arcade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate’s most beautiful and historic shopping arcade has a new cafe.

Westminster Arcade first opened its doors back in 1898, and the launch on Saturday of 65 Degrees Cafe is the perfect fit for this location which for decades has been in the vanguard of unique independent businesses in the town.

The cafe’s relocation from East Parade, where its owners originally opened in late December 2022 with the aim of offering Hong Kong-inspired food and drink, is a real boost for this lovely Victorian covered arcade on Parliament Street.

Among the first customers at the grand opening on Saturday was Tom Gordon, Harrogate and Knaresborough’s freshly-elected new MP, who posted his support afterwards: “Great to be invited to the opening of 65 Degrees Cafe at their new site Westminster Arcade, Harrogate.

Among the first customers at the grand opening of 65 Degrees Cafe on Saturday was Tom Gordon, Harrogate and Knaresborough’s freshly-elected new MP. Here he is pictured with the cafe's team. (Picture contributed)

"Their new cafe means they can offer an expanded menu.

"I am sure the soufflé pancakes will remain a firm favourite for me.”

The new location means, as well as serving excellent coffee, 65 Degrees Cafe has been able to introducing new signature Hong Kong-style dishes:

Fried Chicken Thigh.

Satay Beef Soup Noodles.

HK-Style French Toast.

Among the other items on a wide-ranging menu are exquisite smoothies with the luscious flavours of mango, strawberry, mixed berries and Oreo.