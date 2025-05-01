New cafe and pizzeria opens in Harrogate in prime spot for visitors
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Previously occupied by the dog-friendly Prego Cafe Bar from 2016 to 2025, the new business in the Montpellier Quarter is called Yellow Chair Coffee House and Pizzeria.
Located at 18 Montpellier Parade, the new arrival with excellent coffee replaces Prego, which had relocated from John Street, which had replaced The Catwalk Cafe.
As well as cakes and sandwiches, the striking-looking and brightly-coloured Yellow Chair Coffee House also serves fresh stone baked pizzas from 4pm on Friday and Saturdays.
Despite the economic challenges facing small independent traders in Harrogate, the town’s cafe scene remains vibrant, as is shown by the launch of Yellow Chair Coffee House last month.