New cafe and pizzeria opens in Harrogate in prime spot for visitors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An unmissable new Harrogate cafe and pizzeria has opened in a historic part of town that is a magnet for visitors.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously occupied by the dog-friendly Prego Cafe Bar from 2016 to 2025, the new business in the Montpellier Quarter is called Yellow Chair Coffee House and Pizzeria.

Located at 18 Montpellier Parade, the new arrival with excellent coffee replaces Prego, which had relocated from John Street, which had replaced The Catwalk Cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as cakes and sandwiches, the striking-looking and brightly-coloured Yellow Chair Coffee House also serves fresh stone baked pizzas from 4pm on Friday and Saturdays.

Despite the economic challenges facing small independent traders in Harrogate, the town’s cafe scene remains vibrant, as is shown by the launch of Yellow Chair Coffee House last month.