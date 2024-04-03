New bus services for Harrogate passengers and changes to school routes and housing estates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The changes will kick in from Monday, April 7, when the town’s leading bus operator aims to offer new links and more reliable bus times in and around Harrogate.

The new timetable will include more buses to RHS Harlow Carr and Beckwith Knowle and new links to King Edwin Park, Army Foundation College & Harrogate West Business Park.

The aim is also to deliver more reliable timetables after the challenges surrounding the end of Covid lockdown and the arrival of the cost of living crisis.

Harrogate Bus Company is to introduce new timetables from Monday, April 7 with new links and more reliable bus times. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Talking to the Harrogate Advertiser, The Harrogate Bus Company's General Manager Joy Devine said: "We're pleased to be making a number of improvements to our routes in and around Harrogate, with many of the changes being made in response to helpful suggestions from our customers.

"We are also revising our timetables on most of our routes to help us deliver more reliable journeys.”

The launch of the new No 4 service to King Edwin Park and Harrogate West Business Park is being introduced in partnership with North Yorkshire Council, with funding from the housing developer.

The new service will link King Edwin Park, the Army Foundation Park and Harrogate West Business park with the town centre.

It will run every hour 7am to 7pm Monday to Saturday and also serve Skipton Road and Ripon Road.

The revised timetable will see Harrogate-Bilton passengers on the No 2 facing a few changes at peak times on weekdays.

Buses on the No 1 Harrogate-Knaresborough will still run every 10 minutes but there will be a full timetable change from Monday to Saturday.

The No 8 Knaresborough -Wetherby will be run by 21 transport on behalf of North Yorkshire Council and Transdev tickets will now longer be valid.

A new S1 Ripley - Rossett School school bus is to start from Ripley to Harrogate Grammar and Rossett School.