New Brit comedy movie highlights talents of Harrogate's Hollywood filmmaker

Harrogate's Hollywood producer Giles Alderson at the London premiere of his new film Three Day Millionaire.

Versatile director/producer/screenwriter Giles Alderson, 45, began his creative life while studying at St Aidan's High School.

As well as appearing on stage at Harrogate Theatre, as a young man Giles was also a keen footballer.

He was scouted as a goalkeeper for Bradford City and even played a game for Harrogate Town FC reserves.

Harrogate's Giles Alderson is the producer of new Brit comedy film, Three Day Millionaire which is on release now.

Since a move to London at the age of 18 to study drama, Giles has become an in-demand filmmaker - his latest addition to a bulging CV being as producer of new Brit comedy Three Day Millionaire, which is set back north.

Talking to the Harrogate Advertiser during a break from a current Q&A tour of the UK for the film, Giles said it was great to be back home, albeit briefly.

"It was great performing many times at the wonderful Harrogate Theatre all these years ago as a youngster.

"Filming in the north gave me a chance to come and see my family who still live in Harrogate which was a delight."

Harrogate born and bred, Giles will be introducing and speaking about Three Day Millionaire at Wetherby cinema next Wednesday, December 7 when the tour arrives near his hometown.

Directed by Jack Spring and starring Colm Meaney (Star Trek), Robbie Gee (Snatch) and Jonas Armstrong (Robin Hood), this raucous black comedy about a gang of Grimsby trawler-men who carry out the heist of a lifetime was premiered in London just over a week ago.

It's a big of change from some of the previous films Giles has previously leant his talents to.

His credits include documentary Food For Thought about the vegan movement which involved filming in LA and feature film The Dare, a kidnap thriller which he directed and co-wrote and was also shot in LA for Hollywood production outfit Millennium Films.

But his new movie was just what he was looking for.

"When I got sent the script for Three Day Millionaire it was a breath a fresh air," said Giles who is also known for being an actor, club DJ and film podcaster.

"I get lots of London or American scripts and hearing this northern dialogue spill off the page was a joy to read.

"It reminded me of my roots. Making the film then seemed like a no brainer."

If there is one thing Giles has learned in the decades since he left school in Harrogate it is to be flexible and persevere in your ambition.

"If you want to be a filmmaker then go do it.

"Write the best script you can, find the best collaborators you can and go out and make the best film you can.

"No one should judge you on following your dreams.”

Hailed by one reviewer as “Guy Ritchie meets This is England” and another as “the North’s answer to Ocean’s Eleven”, Three Day Millionaire has so far won strong reviews from audiences for its humour and energy, a swaggering lads movie for a new generation.

The Guardian described it as “Grimsby’s cheeky-chappie answer to Guy Ritchie.”

