New Boston Spa play area opened

Reuben Bowman, eight, was chosen to carry out the ceremony after sending a letter of support - one of over 250 messages that the Parish Council used to help secure £80,000 of funding from the FCC Community Foundation.

The youngster’s letter stated: “I think a park for older children would be great especially after the difficult year we have all had.

“I have really missed my friends and I would love to play with them at the park. I hope the plan will go ahead.”

Having captured the heart of the matter with his letter, Councillor Kevin Alderson, who led the Bid process, said he used it to sway the judges.

“Having subsequently won the Bid I felt that it was very appropriate to invite Reuben to open the new area on behalf of the Parish Council,” said Coun Alderson.

“Local parents and grandparents alike are celebrating following the opening of the new play area.

“The timely introduction of a range of play equipment suitable for junior age kids has fulfilled a long felt need for this type of facility in the middle of the village.

“Positive responses to this exciting project have been flowing in.”

A grandparent, Simon Clothier said: “This is a truly magnificent local facility. My two grandchildren absolutely love it.”

The new play area contains 11 pieces of equipment which allow juniors to enjoy physical and imaginative play.

“It is positioned close to an existing toddler playground to encourage children of similar abilities to play side-by-side,” added Coun Alderson.

“The site also incorporates elements to accommodate a wide variety of abilities with the inclusive roundabout being a good example, designed primarily for wheelchair users.

“Most of the equipment on the site is designed for more than one user at a time, to promote social interaction.”

At the opening ceremony Coun Alderson praised local support, the FCC Community Foundation and thanked Sutcliffe Play.