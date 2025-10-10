'New boost' hailed by Harrogate MP in battle to end unfair time restrictions on disabled bus passes

Harrogate’s MP says he feels progress may be coming in the battle to scrap unfair time restrictions on bus passes for disabled people.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harrogate and Knaresborough Liberal Democrat MP Tom Gordon’s remarks follow signs from York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith that he may review the rule that stops disabled people in the county from using their bus passes before 9am.

In a response to a letter last month by Mr Gordon the Mayor confirmed that the Combined Authority is “interested in exploring” changes to the current policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP has welcomed the response as a positive first step, saying he is ready to work with the Mayor to make sure disabled people get fairer access to public transport.

Harrogate and Knaresborough Liberal Democrat MP Tom Gordon says there are signs from York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith that he may review the rule that stops disabled people in the county from using their bus passes before 9am. (Picture contributed)

“It’s good to see the Mayor recognising that this rule needs to change, that’s a welcome step forward,” said Tom Gordo.

“I’m keen to work with him and the Combined Authority to make sure this review leads to action, and that disabled people across our area can travel freely and fairly.

"Other parts of the country have already made this change, and York and North Yorkshire shouldn’t be left behind. Let’s get on and deliver it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mr Gordon is urging the Mayor to move quickly from words to action, warning that many people are still being held back by the current restriction.

The new development follows regular campaigning by the Lib Dem MP, including his amendment to the Bus Services Bill which would have lifted the restriction nationally.