New book launch by bestselling Harrogate crime writer who gives locations near his home a starring role

A bestselling Harrogate author is to appear at a book signing event this weekend at Castlegate Books to launch his brand new crime thriller.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 12th Mar 2024, 15:24 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 15:28 GMT
This Saturday will see Wes Markin appear at the independent bookshop on the Market Place in Knaresborough to unveil The Graveyard Killings, his fourth novel in The Yorkshire Murders series.

While his previous bestselling series of DCI Yorke crime novels were set in Salisbury, his latest sees the action come closer to home.

In fact, where Wes lives in Harrogate with his wife and two children is near the fictional murder sites in his Yorkshire Murders Series.

Knaresborough book signing - Bestselling Harrogate author Wes Markin will unveil his fourth novel in The Yorkshire Murders series called The Graveyard Killing this weekend. (Picture contributed)Knaresborough book signing - Bestselling Harrogate author Wes Markin will unveil his fourth novel in The Yorkshire Murders series called The Graveyard Killing this weekend. (Picture contributed)
Set in North Yorkshire, Wes’s new series for Boldwood publishers stars the pragmatic detective DCI Emma Gardner. 

The book signing event will run from noon onwards.

Castlegate Books advises that fans can contact the shop in advance to reserve a copy either by calling 01423 862222 or emailing [email protected]

