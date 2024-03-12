New book launch by bestselling Harrogate crime writer who gives locations near his home a starring role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Saturday will see Wes Markin appear at the independent bookshop on the Market Place in Knaresborough to unveil The Graveyard Killings, his fourth novel in The Yorkshire Murders series.

While his previous bestselling series of DCI Yorke crime novels were set in Salisbury, his latest sees the action come closer to home.

In fact, where Wes lives in Harrogate with his wife and two children is near the fictional murder sites in his Yorkshire Murders Series.

Set in North Yorkshire, Wes’s new series for Boldwood publishers stars the pragmatic detective DCI Emma Gardner.

The book signing event will run from noon onwards.