New battleground over bus pass restrictions for disabled people raised by Harrogate MP

A campaign is gaining pace in Harrogate to end “restrictive rules” that prevents disabled people using their bus passes during peak hours.

Hosted by Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon, national charities, campaigners, and cross-party MPs attended a meeting designed to call on the Government to allow disabled people to use their bus passes at any time of day.

Mr Gordon said: “The meeting was a big step forward.

"The bus pass rule as it stands strips disabled people of choice and freedom in a world that already places too many barriers in their way.

Bus pass rules campaign - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon hosts a meeting of national charities, campaigners, and cross-party MPs. (Picture contributed)

"‘The support this campaign is now receiving from charities, campaign groups, the public, and cross-party MPs proves just how urgent and necessary this change is.”

Among those attending the meeting was Harrogate-based charity Disability Action Yorkshire, an organisation the town’s MP has worked with since the start of his campaign, alongside national groups such as the Royal National Institute of Blind People and Waterside Changemakers.

Tom Gordon said it had been a “brilliant opportunity” to coordinate efforts, share campaign ideas, and plan the next steps in the campaign.

The Lib Dem MP has been campaigning hard on the issue since he was elected a year ago.

As well as raising the issue in Parliament, he has also discussed it with the Minister for Local Transport and launched a petition.

Mr Gordon argues that the current policy places another barrier for disabled people already struggling with the cost of living crisis.

For more information, visit: https://www.disabilityactionyorkshire.org.uk/