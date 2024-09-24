New bar restaurant may be arriving in Harrogate in the Primark area as empty unit goes on the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new bar restaurant may open in Harrogate after the lease for an empty unit was put up ‘To Let’ on the market.

The location at 37 Cambridge Street has been empty for the last six months since the closure of Cosy Club less than two years after its arrival in Harrogate.

Operated by Loungers Ltd, the bar and restaurant was launched in September 2022 to replace River Island clothing store.

Facing Primark in a prime location in the town centre, despite good reviews, the owners took the decision to close on April 1 this year when it failed to attract a big enough customer base.

New 'To Let' signs are up the empty unit at number 37 Cambridge Street in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

It was the first Cosy Club to close since the brand was originally launched in Taunton in 2010

A spokesperson for Loungers said at the time: "In 14 years, this is the first Cosy Club we have closed, but unfortunately the site hasn’t performed as we had expected.”

The area of 33-37 Cambridge Street has been redeveloped and refurbished in recent years after a series of shop closures threatened to turn that stretch of Harrogate's high street into a minor eyesore.

Now new signs are up the empty unit at number 37 announcing: “6, 500 sq ft – fitted restaurant/leisure unit – with 2am licence”.

The lease sale is being handled via Stärka, a boutique property consultancy that specialises in food and beverage, lifestyle, leisure and fitness sectors.