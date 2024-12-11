New bar opens on Parliament Street in Harrogate with licence until 4am

A new nightspot offering an “unforgettable party experience” is opening on Parliament Street in Harrogate after the demise of an award-winning bar – and it’s got a licence to stay open to 4am some evenings.

Located at 54 Parliament Street in the unit formerly occupied by Best Bar, which was a Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Awards winner in 2023, Hera Cocktail Lounge promises wonderful cocktails, bottomless brunch and some guilty pleasures.

Committed to ‘celebrating women’ and offering them a ‘safe space’, Hera styles itself as perfect for a good time – and is also a champion of people who work in Harrogate’s hospitality sector.

Its legend boasts “The drinks are always strong, the night is always young, and the vibes are always immaculate."

New Harrogate bar Hera Cocktail Lounge promises wonderful cocktails, bottomless brunch, great DJs and some guilty pleasures. (Picture contributed)

The new bar is also a supporter of DJs night and will offer music at weekends.

Hera Cocktail Lounge: DJ nights

Fridays: Guilty Pleasures with club legend DJ Sean Harris playing the best of nineties and noughties pop and club classics until 4am.

Saturday: Divine with DJ Tex spinning the latest and greatest charts and house hits until 4am.

Sunday: Industry Night for hardworking hospitality staff in town - chilled vibes and 20% off drinks until 11pm.

Boxing Day will see Hera Cocktail Lounge host a Funked Up Special from 9pm while New Year’s Eve will see a NYE Masquerade Ball from 7pm.

Hera Cocktail Lounge: Opening hours

Wednesday & Thursday – 5pm-11pm.

Friday – 5pm-4am.

Saturday – 1pm-4am.

Sunday – 1pm-11pm.

For more information, visit: https://www.heraharrogate.com/