New bar opens in Harrogate with wide range of award-winning beers after successful refurbishment

A new independent Harrogate bar has opened which looks set to revive the high reputation of its predecessor from 25 years ago.

Having bought what was formerly The Old Bell Tavern in January, the once-legendary bar has now been refurbished and reopened by new owners as Harrogate Brewing Co.

Named after the award-winning Harrogate indie brewery of the same name, the bar has been quietly changed and unpretentiously refurbished.

Steeped in deep regal greens, as befits its location at 6 Royal Parade in the shadow of the Crown Hotel, the historic building retains its wooden floorboards and wooden tables and chairs while modest chandeliers hang from the ceiling.

Manager Andi behind the bar at Harrogate Brewing Co after its launch at the historic site in Harrogate which was formerly The Old Bell Tavern. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

Harrogate Brewing Co’s own ever-widening range of tasty beers dominate the handpulls and taps at the bar, which has new green and white tiles as its backdrop, though there are guest beers, including Rooster’s Unsung Hero.

The night before its unobtrusive launch, there was an opening for family and friends only, with live acoustic music.

The latter looks set to become a regular feature of the new Harrogate Brewing Co bar which follows the foosteps of the Old Bell Tavern.

With the building’s roots going back to 1786, when the Old Bell Tavern opened in 1999 its independent high quality approach made it Harrogate’s most popular bar for the best part of a decade.

Steeped in deep regal greens, the new Harrogate Brewing Co bar at 6 Royal Parade in Harrogate boasts wooden floorboards and wooden tables and chairs. (Picture contributed)

It even famously welcomed Bill Clinton through its doors in 2001 during the US President’s visit to Harrogate.

Although its reputation suffered amid a wave of new craft beer bars in Harrogate that emerged after 2012, new Harrogate Brewing Co bar looks well on the way to recapturing its predecessor’s once-lofty status in the town.

Harrogate Brewing Co’s owners, local couple Joe and Julie Joyce, say the pub will enable it to sell its award-winning beers, which are lovingly brewed at Hookstone Chase in Harrogate, direct to the public.

Last year saw HBCo win a series of national and regional awards from SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers and Associates).

The new bar’s food service will start on Thursday, May 1.

Its opening hours are Monday-Sunday 12pm til late.