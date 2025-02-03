New bar opens in Harrogate to bring back life to a key town centre street
Called The Mayfair, the modernistic and spacious new bar is located at 33- 35 Parliament Street in a large space previously occupied by Jamie’s Italian and Wagyu Bar & Grill.
The new pub and kitchen bar is part of a chain owned by Newgate Pubs and Bars, which is based in Newcastle.
It currently has venues in both Newcastle and Doncaster, serving delicious burgers, wraps, pizzas and ‘pub classics’, as well as beers, soft drinks and cocktails.
The new Harrogate branch is primarily a sport bar with a generous amount of big TV screens showing Premier League football, the Six Nations and more to enjoy as customers tuck into burgers and fried and beer.
Boasting a mix of leather-seated booths, framed Pop Art paintings, white tiles and shiny industrial chrome, it also offers pool tables and pinball, live music and DJ events.
And not forgetting its famous Mayfair cocktail trees.