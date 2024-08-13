New bar opens in Harrogate and becomes popular favourite in the summer sunshine

By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Aug 2024, 10:28 BST
A new Harrogate bar has given new life in the summer sun to a site that was once a launderette.

Elysian’s outdoor patio, in particular, is proving popular during the current heatwave.

The small intimate wine and cocktail bar at 12 Cheltenham Crescent in Harrogate boasts “high class service in high class surroundings” and also hosts guest DJ nights.

Located opposite Jinnah restaurant, the new bar got the go-ahead in January when North Yorkshire Council approved plans to convert the former Golden Drycleaners on Cheltenham Crescent.

The new intimate wine and cocktail bar which has opened at 12 Cheltenham Crescent in Harrogate boasts “high class service in high class surroundings”. (Picture contributed)

Elysian specialises in wine wines, champagne by the glass, beers and amazing cocktails.

Its arrival in Cheltenham Crescent adds to the run of bars in that area of Harrogate which also includes Hidden Lounge, The Little Ale House, Locus Bar and Christies.

To book a table, or for any other enquiries, message Elysian’s Facebook page, email [email protected] or call 01423 652036.

