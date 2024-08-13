New bar opens in Harrogate and becomes popular favourite in the summer sunshine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Harrogate bar has given new life in the summer sun to a site that was once a launderette.

Elysian’s outdoor patio, in particular, is proving popular during the current heatwave.

The small intimate wine and cocktail bar at 12 Cheltenham Crescent in Harrogate boasts “high class service in high class surroundings” and also hosts guest DJ nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located opposite Jinnah restaurant, the new bar got the go-ahead in January when North Yorkshire Council approved plans to convert the former Golden Drycleaners on Cheltenham Crescent.

The new intimate wine and cocktail bar which has opened at 12 Cheltenham Crescent in Harrogate boasts “high class service in high class surroundings”. (Picture contributed)

Elysian specialises in wine wines, champagne by the glass, beers and amazing cocktails.

Its arrival in Cheltenham Crescent adds to the run of bars in that area of Harrogate which also includes Hidden Lounge, The Little Ale House, Locus Bar and Christies.

To book a table, or for any other enquiries, message Elysian’s Facebook page, email [email protected] or call 01423 652036.