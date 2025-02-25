New bar manager for one of Harrogate's few surviving social clubs from the golden age

One of Harrogate's few surviving social clubs from the great era of working men's clubs has appointed a new bar manager as it goes from strength to strength after its 125th anniversary.

Harrogate is not immune from the national trend which has seen three quarters of working men's clubs have closed over the past 50 years, though a few outposts in the town are bucking the trend.

Now known as The Oatlands, it was founded in 1899 when Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman was the British Prime Minister.

The club is the great survivor, adapting to changing times by making changes.

As a result, at time when are disappearing at an alarming rate across the nation, The Oatlands can boast more than 1,000 members whose ages range from 18 to 80.

Recent years have seen it become the heart of its community, acting as a live venue, sports bar, party location, as well fundraising for local charities, including Saint Michael’s Hospice, Follifoot Park Disabled riders, and Harrogate food banks.

In the run-up to its 125th anniversary last year, The Oatlands won a string of major awards, including Club of the Year as voted by the Harrogate & Ripon branch of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale.

It has also sponsored Harlow Hill Football Club and hosted many local groups and AGMs.

Arj Flora will join The Oatlands in Harrogate as the new bar manager on March 3. (Picture contributed)

A private members’ club, the venue includes a lounge, snug and a bar area – plus a large function room which is available for private parties.

Known for its friendly atmosphere, Club Secretary Lucy Hague said it was delighted to announce that The Oatlands was about to welcome a new bar manager next week.

Arj Flora, who will join them on March 3 , brings with him a wealth of experience, gained running two well-known Headingley pubs simultaneously and, most recently, owning his own bar in Leeds.

"I'm really looking forward to meeting the members and am excited to join the team here at the Oatlands, “ said Arj.

"I hope to help the club build on the success it has achieved over the last few years."

More information at: https://www.theoatlands.co.uk/