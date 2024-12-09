New bar in Harrogate is launched and enjoys an amazing opening weekend

A new bar has opened in Harrogate and the general manager has spoken to the Harrogate Advertiser about its aim of ‘bringing the buzz back’ to the town’s nightlife as part of the pub revival.

The opening weekend saw Katie O’Brien’s totally packed out, so much so that, on Saturday, this new Irish-style tavern boasting live music and great ‘craic’ ran out of Guinness – temporarily.

With a £250,000 refurbishment of the site on The Ginnel which had been previously occupied by Manahatta and, before that, The Pit, now complete, general manager Suzie Lownds said: “I’m very proud of the venue.

"The response was fantastic at the weekend.

"Everyone seemed to love it.

"After Covid, the town’s night life died a little.

"Katie O’Brien’s is here to bring back some cheer with great drinks, great prices and great live music.”

After 15 years in Harrogate’s nightlife industry, including a spell at The Viper Rooms, Suzie jumped at the chance to help open a Katie O'Briens.

Harrogate is only the seventh bar in this new regional chain of Irish taverns.

This month will see it host live music seven nights a week during the Christmas season – all bangers and crowd pleasers.

But, determined to revive the good times, Suzie says Katie O’Briens is about more than the drinks.

"I jumped at the chance to join Katies when I was found out it was coming to Harrogate,” she said.

"It has its own ethos which the owners completely believe in.

"Katies is for everyone, from 18-year-olds to 60-year-olds.

"It’s about having a good time and singing along and being friendly.”

Keen to staff the new bar with fellow Harrogate-based people, the upstairs section will shortly be available for parties with pool and other sports.

But the general manager is hopeful Katie O’Brien’s can support a pub revival with an updated version of the 1990s.

"If we can keep being successful, we want to spread the good cheer,” said Suzie Lownds.

"The most important thing to us is having a great vibe.

"Let’s hope we can get the buzz back in town.”