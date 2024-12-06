New bar and restaurant is to open at Royal Baths in Harrogate as empty unit is finally filled

A new bar is to open today in Harrogate as part of an ongoing commitment to drive regeneration and investment in towns across the county

It’s part of North Yorkshire Council’s commitment to revitalise town centres by reviewing its estate and pursuing opportunities to upgrade unused buildings for the benefit of communities and the local economy.

The authority has secured a new tenant for a vacant unit in the council-owned Royal Baths building in Harrogate, formerly home to the Potting Shed.

The premises of The Wicked Wolf will be split into a food and restaurant area serving Mediterranean food, pizzas and burgers on one side, with the rest of the site becoming a bar area which will be open until late at weekends.

North Yorkshire Coun Mark Crane (left) with the owner of the Wicked Wolf bar and restaurant, Kevin Spencer, who hopes the venue can boost Harrogate’s local economy. (Picture contributed)

Owner Kevin Spencer believes the opening will boost the town’s economy with other businesses and accommodation providers also likely to benefit from the increased footfall.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be opening The Wicked Wolf in Harrogate and there’s a huge amount of excitement ahead of what we hope will be a busy and vibrant festive period.

“I have 30 years’ experience owning and operating nightclubs and high-volume bars – and think residents and visitors in Harrogate will enjoy what we have to offer.

“This will be my first venue in the town and I hope there will be more to come in the future.

"We want to continue investing in Harrogate, supporting the night-time economy and enhancing the already amazing daytime offering in the town.”

The council has also announced the latest addition to Northallerton’s multi-million pound Treadmills scheme created on the site of the town’s former prison is also due to open in the New Year.

Soju by Sumo Pan Asian restaurant-bar is due to open in January 2025 offering authentic flavours from across East Asia.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for ‘open to business’, Coun Mark Crane, said: “It’s crucial that we continue identify opportunities to drive investment and increase footfall in our high streets.

“The arrival of these new venues benefits everybody, providing employment opportunities and attracting people to our town centres.”