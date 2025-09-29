New award recognises all Harrogate BID's hard work to 'ensure Harrogate is a floral destination'

Harrogate is celebrating winning gold at this year’s Yorkshire in Bloom awards.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s another success for Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) who devote time and money to ensuring the town remains a key floral destination and visitor destination.

Harrogate BID’s Floral Summer of Celebration event won Gold at the awards, following the trail held earlier in the year with ten dazzling displays attracting thousands of visits into Harrogate town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloom judges said the trail was “complimented by the excellent shop window competition” and “an excellent collaboration of BID members”.

Success for Harrogate BID's work - The Floral Summer of Celebration event in Harrogate won Gold at the Yorkshire In Bloom awards. (Picture contributed)

They added that it demonstrated “a great collective effort in brightening up the town centre.”

Bethany Allen, Harrogate BID’s Projects and Operations Executive, said “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing home a Yorkshire in Bloom gold award yet again.

"It is a great reflection and recognition of the hard work that goes into ensuring Harrogate is a floral destination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges recognised all the additional work the BID provides to support Harrogate as a significant floral destination, praising the successful Floral Shop Window Competition, street art projects and initiatives such as the Lego Trail.

Harrogate BID said the awards success did not belong to it alone.

“We are extremely grateful for the collaboration in the town that allows these initiatives to take place,” said Bethany Allen, “including local florist Helen James, Harrogate in Bloom, North Yorkshire Council, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce as generous sponsors of this year’s trail and our ever supportive BID members.

"To be awarded on a regional level is a huge honour for us and we can’t wait to bring more floral excellence to the town."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate’s floral trail has enjoyed success in Yorkshire in Bloom and Britain in Bloom since 2022 with the BID team setting their sights on more floral success in 2026.

Summer saw the fourth annual Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration campaign with plans in place already for next year.

Harrogate BID is a not-for-profit organisation, funded for by businesses in a dedicated area, with an aim to improve the area in which those businesses trade within.

More information at: https://harrogatebid.co.uk/