New arrest after violent incident at Nidd Viaduct as Harrogate police continue investigation

There has been another arrest in Harrogate after a violent incident at Nidd Viaduct earlier in the week.

North Yorkshire Police had already made three arrests after a 17-year-old was taken to hospital with laceration wounds following an incident at Nidd Viaduct, Harrogate on Wednesday night, July 24.

Now a fourth suspect, a 17-year-old boy, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

All four youths currently remain in custody while the investigation continues.

A fourth suspect has been arrested by North Yorkshire Police in connection with the violent incident at Bilton in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Yesterday saw the police issue a statement saying its investigation remains ongoing and there would continue to be an increased police presence in the area.

They also issued an appeal for witnesses following the altercation which occurred in Bilton.

The ambulance service alerted police to the incident at 4.43pm on Wednesday, July 24.Officers quickly arrived on scene at the Nidd Viaduct and found a 17-year-old boy with lacerations.

The injured boy was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.