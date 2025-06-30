New appointment at leading Harrogate legal firm strengthens its crime department

An award-winning Harrogate firm has strengthened its crime and fraud department.

Max Marsden joins McCormicks as a Trainee Solicitor following two years with a specialist criminal defence practice where he worked on cases including serious sex offences and assaults, conspiracy drugs matters, robbery and burglary.

He is already an accredited police station representative which extends the ability of the department to assist people who are interviewed under caution.

Department head, Partner Peter Minnikin, said: “Max has already demonstrated his capacity for hard work and his commitment to achieving the best outcomes for our clients so I know he will be an asset to the team.”

Max said: “I am delighted to join such a prestigious practice with high profile clients and interesting cases.”

Max enjoys competitive clay pigeon shooting and recently got married.

McCormicks was the only Harrogate firm to be ranked for General Crime and Fraud in the latest edition of the UK Legal 500, a leading guide to the legal profession.