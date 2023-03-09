New anti-trespass measure to stop people from dangerously crossing rail tracks at Knaresborough

Until recently, an average of 20-25 people such as dog walkers or joggers have been using the level crossing at Green Lane near Trinity Fields in Knaresborough to cross the tracks.

But concern has grown after the gates were recklessly left open 20 times last year, posing a risk for children, vulnerable people and animals.

Now Network Rail has worked with Harrogate Borough Council to install new electric-powered gate guards the approach to Green Lane level crossing near Trinity Fields in Knaresborough to stop people from illegally trespassing while still allowing specific people access to their private land.

Dealing with danger - A new electric-powered gate guards the approach to the railway level crossing near Trinity Fields in Knaresborough.

The authorities hope the new passcode-protected gate will keep people off the tracks.

Coun Tim Myatt, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for planning, said: “We want to ensure all residents are kept as safe as possible.

“By working with Network Rail and the housing developer to introduce this anti-trespass measure we can help prevent people illegally trespassing on to the railway.”

Until now, access through the Green Lane level crossing has been controlled by the individual calling the signaller using the crossing’s telephone and waiting until they’re told it’s safe to cross.